Police name man, 75, killed in one-vehicle crash on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have named the man killed in a crash on a Highland road.

Allan Logie Marshall from Poolewe was travelling in a white Volkswagen Golf on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolewe when the one-vehicle collision happened at 1.50pm on Friday.

Police said the 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay from Dingwall’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Allan at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or who was on the A832 and may have relevant dashcam footage which might help our inquiries to please come forward.”

A section of the road was closed in the Crofters Brae area for several hours for an investigation to take place.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.