Around 25 Highland pupils self-isolating after being identified as close contacts of positive Covid-19 case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Around 25 pupils between two Highland schools are currently self-isolating after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

Pupils at Tain Royal Academy and the nearby Knockbreck Primary School have been advised to remain at home by the health protection team at NHS Highland.

Around 20 secondary pupils and five primary pupils are affected.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The schools and council are working closely with the public health protection team at NHS Highland.”

NHS Highland has been approached for comment.