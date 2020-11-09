British Airways suspend Inverness to Heathrow flights due to lockdown in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British Airways (BA) has suspended its service between Inverness and London Heathrow because of the Covid-19 lockdown in England.

The airline has not indicated when flights between Highlands and the capital will resume.

It said it had reviewed its November schedule following the introduction of tighter restriction in England by the UK government.

Last week KLM announced its service between the Highland capital and Amsterdam had been suspended until mid-February.

Rail travel has also been hit by England’s latest lockdown, with Caledonian Sleeper services from Aberdeen and Fort William to London Euston cancelled until December 6.

The scheduled air link between Inverness and Heathrow was re-instated by BA in 2016 after a gap of almost 20 years.

Its re-launch four years ago followed years of campaigning by organisations such as Inverness Chamber of Commerce.

BA is reported to have said its focus is on keeping “crucial” air links operating.