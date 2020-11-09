Section of A9 closed due to crash between car and van

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A section of the A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been shut due to a crash between a van and a car.

Emergency services were called out to the road north of Alness at the B817 junction to deal with the incident.

Police have closed the road while the vehicles are recovered.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries.

An ambulance is also on-scene checking over the occupants of the vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 5.20pm to the A9 just north of Alness.

“The road will be shut for a short period of time.”