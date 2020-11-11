Police and coastguard track down Mallaig man and puppy after overnight search

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who went missing while out with his dog in Mallaig has been found by an RNLI lifeboat crew after an overnight search alongside the police.

Colin Mathieson, 71, was planning to go on a circular walk of the town with white whippet puppy Holly yesterday, but did not return.

The coastguard said they had been asked by police to help find him just after 8pm yesterday, and sent out a number of RNLI lifeboats and rescue teams to assist, including the Stornoway Search and Rescue helicopter.

Just before 10am today, it was a lifeboat crew from Mallaig that spotted Mr Mathieson and Holly.

He was passed over to the care of Police Scotland and transported to Fort William to receive medical treatment.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “Just after 8pm yesterday HM Coastguard were requested to assist Police Scotland with the search for a missing person in the hills around Mallaig.

“The Stornoway Search and Rescue helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Mallaig, Fort William and Salen assisted with the search last night and the search was resumed this morning with assistance from the Mallaig, Lochaline, Appin and Salen RNLI lifeboats and additional support from the Stornoway and Kilchoan Coastguard Rescue Teams.

“Just before 10am the walker was found by the Mallaig RNLI lifeboats and passed into the care of Police Scotland who transported him to Fort William for medical care.”