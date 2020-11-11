Police seek Good Samaritan after man assaulted in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are looking for a Good Samaritan who helped a man after he was assaulted in Dingwall.

The victim was targeted at Maggie’s Wood, close to Bridgend Avenue between 7.30am and 8am yesterday.

A motorist in a red car stopped to help get the man medical treatment, but left before police arrived.

Officers are now trying to trace the person and are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 101 and quote incident number NE4494/20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.