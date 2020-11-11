Witness appeal after man, 79, airlifted to hospital following crash on A9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash between a lorry and a car on the A9 yesterday.

The 74-year-old male driver of the car is currently in a stable condition in Raigmore Hospital after being airlifted from the scene.

The crash took place on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at Dunbeath at about 10.30am.

It involved a HGV and a silver Ford Kuga, with the driver of the lorry uninjured.

The road was closed until about 6.30pm to allow for investigation and recovery to take place.

Sergeant Christopher Murray of Dingwall Road Policing said: “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“I would also appeal for anyone with dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0821 of 10 November, 2020.