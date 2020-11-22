Young Gaelic songwriters urged to take inspiration from nature for new compositions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young Gaelic speakers are being asked to funnel their passion for nature and the environment into composing new songs.

Arts organisation Fèis Rois has teamed up with NatureScot to launch a new competition for songwriters inspired by current environmental challenges.

The project offers four young Gaelic speakers, of secondary school age, the opportunity to each write a new Gaelic song while receiving mentorship from two of Scotland’s top Gaelic musicians and songwriters, Mary Ann Kennedy and Ewen Henderson, co-founder of Mànran.

Each young songwriter will receive 10 hours of one-to-one support and will also have the chance to professionally record their finished song.

Ms Kennedy said: “I’m delighted to be working with new young writers creating songs for their own generation in their own language.

“I wouldn’t be writing today without the support and encouragement of some wonderful wordsmiths and composers, and it’s important to create a community where creativity can thrive.”