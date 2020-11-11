Dummy mistaken for person and ‘saved’ from drowning at Shetland beach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A rescue mission was launched in Shetland today after a ‘person’ was seen floating in the water.

However, when the good samaritan hauled the body out of the water at the Sand o Sound beach, they got a pleasant surprise.

It was a dummy, usually used in life-saving practice runs.

Affectionately named Fred, the dummy was reported to the Lerwick lifeboat team who took him in.

Although he did not belong to them, they still took good care of him, giving him a shower and a chance to dry off so “nobody else got a nasty surprise.”

In a social media post, the lifeboat station appealed for anyone who had lost Fred to get in touch, offering discretion for a donation.

The owners of the dummy soon came forward.

The coastguard helicopter rescue team at Sumburgh revealed that Fred belonged to them.

They said: “Thank you to those who have been looking after our peerie pal Fred whilst he has been on day release from Sumburgh.

“He will be making his way back to Sumburgh SAR flight soon.”