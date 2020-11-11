Police hunt driver of white Skoda seen driving dangerously in Alness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are hunting for a driver of a white Skoda that was being driven dangerously in Alness yesterday.

The vehicle was involved in a crash on the A9 northbound near the Tore roundabout at the Allangrange junction at about 5.50pm yesterday.

The Skoda Superb was seen hitting excessive speeds during the incident.

Then about 50 minutes later, the same vehicle was spotted being driven in a dangerous manner around the High Street area of Alness.

It had significant damage to its left-hand side following the crash.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents and have any CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.