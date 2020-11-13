Scenes for Netflix hit The Crown filmed in Caithness to be screened this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Viewers of smash hit television series The Crown will soon be able to glimpse scenes that were filmed around the Highlands.

Caithness, Inverness-shire and the Cairngorms will feature in the upcoming fourth season of the popular Netflix series when it returns to screens on Sunday.

Lybster Harbour and Langwell Estate, Dunbeath Estate and Keiss Harbour and Ackergill Tower in Caithness are among the attractions featured throughout the royal drama, showcasing the rugged coastlines and scenery of the region.

Catherine MacLeod, chairwoman of Venture North, the tourism cooperative for Caithness and Sutherland, hopes the captivating backdrops will entice viewers to the Highlands.

She said: “Caithness and Sutherland is rich in royal history, from storied castles and historic villages where many a noble foot has tread, the area is a history lover’s dream.

“Against the backdrop of rugged coastlines, white sandy beaches and majestic mountains, Caithness and Sutherland is a magical place to come and visit and experience the history of the northern Highlands and its ties to British royalty, which date back hundreds of years.

“We are excited that The Crown will showcase Caithness and Sutherland to a global audience and look forward to welcoming visitors who want to come and see the locations and explore the wider area themselves.”

The Highlands is one of around 90 locations across the UK to be featured in the award-winning series.

Scenes set in the majestic royal residency and the monarch’s favoured summer retreat, Balmoral Castle were filmed at Ardverikie Estate near Newtonmore.

Meanwhile, Rothiemurchus Estate in Aviemore will form the backdrop for the famous Braemar Gathering, a traditional Highland games.

The Crown, which debuted in 2016, follows the story of Queen Elizabeth II, played by Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman, from her wedding to present day with season four focusing particularly on the late 1970s through to 1990.

More than 70 million households worldwide are believed to have tuned in to watch the royal drama so far.

Chris Taylor, Regional Leadership Director at VisitScotland, said: “The Crown makes a welcome return to Netflix and we look forward to seeing the dramatic landscapes and estates of the Highlands recreating pivotal royal moments from the past.

“The impact of film and TV goes far beyond the production spend, with research finding that one in five visitors are inspired to plan a trip to Scotland after seeing it on-screen.”