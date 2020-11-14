Charity launches last ditch bid for survival with fundraising appeal after wind farm cash blow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An island charity has launched a last ditch fundraising drive to stay afloat after previously announcing it was to shut.

But Western Isles Foyer in Stornoway is now involved in a race against time to bring in £50,000 by December 2 to allow it to continue.

It was feared the organisation was the first victim of a loss of income from community wind farms after an undersea cable fault meant they were unable to sell power to the national grid.

Foyer was hit by a “sudden and unexpected” loss of a quarter of its annual income due to the problem. The charity, which has five staff, was established in 2003 and provides accommodation, drop in and training services to vulnerable young people.

It was due to officially close on December 2 but said it has been “overwhelmed” by the messages of support from the community and offers to try to help save it from folding.

Rebecca Mahony, the group’s service manager, said: “Inspired by the passion and strength of feeling about Foyer’s service closure we decided to try, with the help and support of the young people who use the service, to do everything that we can to save the organisation before the proposed date of service closure.”

Last night the crowdfundng appeal stood at more than £4,500.

The charity said messages received from young people, including past and present service-users, have been particularly poignant.

One anonymous young person said: “I probably wouldn’t still be alive if it wasn’t for the support of you guys”.

The manager added: ““We are realists and understand that it is a massive challenge to raise this amount within the timescales required.

“However, we exist to support young people and I want to respect and honour their desire to try and help save Foyer.”

The charity said if it cannot reach its fundraising target, all donations received will be distributed among other local charities impacted by loss of income from the Point and Sandwick Community Trust, which operates a wind farm at Beinn Ghrideag.

Islands MP Angus MacNeil said: “There remains a massive challenge to community wind farm developers and for other local community organisations who have received funding from them.

“I have been engaging with SSE on what action they are taking going forward and they have confirmed that they are undertaking an impact analysis of the scale of the impact on community organisations.”