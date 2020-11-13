Police appeal following pilot’s death in Highland aircraft crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a gyrocopter crashed in the Black Isle yesterday, leaving one person dead.

The incident happened around 12.55pm on Thursday when the aircraft came down in a field near Avoch.

The aircraft had been flown from Inverness.

The pilot and sole occupant of the gyrocopter was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman described seeing the aircraft “fall out of the sky” after its propeller came off.

Kathy Taylor, who lives locally, was walking her dog when she saw the gyrocopter “flying very low” before vanishing from view. By the time she reached the site, the machine was on fire.

Now officers are keen to speak to anyone else who was in the area in the moments leading up to the tragic incident.

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life, and we will have officers providing support at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. We have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the crash, however, we are appealing to anyone we haven’t spoken to, to get in touch.

We have been notified of an accident involving a gyrocopter near Avoch, Scotland. A team of inspectors are on their way to commence an investigation. pic.twitter.com/iYncnQ9uop — AAIB (@aaibgovuk) November 12, 2020

“I would also urge anyone who might also have images or video footage of the gyrocopter in the air or during the incident to please contact police.”

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101.