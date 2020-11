Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from Inverness.

Shay Gunn was reported missing after last being seen at 10.30pm in the city centre. She is described as being 5ft 5in tall, with long dark hair.

When last seen, the teenager was wearing ripped light skinny jeans, a pale hooded top and grey trainers.

Anyone who is able to help find her is asked to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.