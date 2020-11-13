Pupil at Highland secondary school tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A pupil at a Highland secondary school has tested positive for Covid-19.

The case was confirmed earlier this week at Dingwall Academy.

The pupil in question has been self-isolating and has not accessed the school over the last five days.

Three close contacts have been identified by the NHS Highland’s health protection team and are currently self-isolating.

Parents at the school were informed about the positive case in a letter sent out to them.

They were reassured that the transmission occurred outside the school premises and that no further individuals from the school will be required to self-isolate.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm there has been one positive case of covid associated with a pupil at Dingwall Academy earlier this week.

“There are a small number of close contacts identified.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that about 25 pupils at Tain Royal Academy and Knockbreck Primary School were asked to self-isolate after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

About 20 secondary pupils and five primary pupils were affected.