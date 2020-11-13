Witness found alleged Island murder victim with ‘large gash’ to her throat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A MAN has told a murder trial how he found a woman with a horrific large gash to her throat.

Gary Latham, 45, said he had looked out a window and seen a “motionless person lying” and made a 999 call.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Mr Latham say on Friday that he had gone up an alleyway at the side of his flat in Lerwick and found Tracey Walker lying on grass.

He said: “I went straight over to see if she was alright.”

Mr Latham was asked by prosecution lawyer Steven Borthwick: “What did you notice about her?”

He replied: “That she weren’t breathing. There was no response whatsoever. There was a big gash in her throat. It looked horrific.”

Mr Latham said he was giving advice by the operator over what to do and was asked to give her mouth to mouth.

He said: “I said to them ‘she’s already dead’.”

He said he was asked to try with mouth to mouth and said: “I was just hearing air coming straight out her throat.”

Mr Latham said he was also asked to perform chest compressions and that he did that.

He said: “There was just blood bubbling from her throat.”

Mr Latham said he was left feeling “hysterical, distraught.. torn apart”.

Mr Latham was giving evidence on the third day of proceedings against Ross McDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 28.

The pair deny murdering Ms Walker at Ladies Drive, Lerwick on July 30 2019. They are also standing trial on four other charges.

The trial before judge Lord Uist continues.