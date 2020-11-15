Three staff members test positive for coronavirus at Highland building firm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three members of staff at a Highland building firm have tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected employees at Simpson Builders are currently self-isolating and have been contacted by NHS Test and Protect to share information about any close recent contacts they have had.

A number of other staff members are also self-isolating as a matter of precaution, and the firm’s office in Beauly will be closed for a minimum of 14 days.

Sites where teams have not come into contact with positive cases remain open, managing director Gordon Simpson said.

“We are taking all necessary precautions and following official guidance to protect our staff, their families and the local communities we work in.”