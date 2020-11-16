Potential flooding as heavy rain expected to hit the western Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in the western Highlands are being alerted to potential flooding with heavy rain expected over the next two days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain through tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon.

Road users are being warned about spray and flooding on surfaces with bus and train services journey times expected to take longer.

© Met Office

A Met Office statement said: “Heavy and prolonged rain is expected through Tuesday and much of Wednesday.

“Flooding is possible in places along with disruption to travel with bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer due to spray and flooding on roads.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

“Homes and businesses could be flooded causing damage to some buildings.”

The warning is expected to be lifted on after 3pm on Wednesday.