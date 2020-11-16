Highland hulk Tom Stoltman secures runner-up spot in World’s Strongest Man contest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mighty Scottish hulk Tom Stoltman has finished runner-up in the World’s Strongest Man competition.

His brother Luke also competed in the event in Bradenton, Florida, USA.

Tom, 26, tweeted that he was “speechless and still on cloud nine” after his achievement and thanked all his supporters.

He finished 3.5 points behind winner Ukrainian Oleksii Novikov after completing 10 events over four days.

The Covid-19 pandemic had delayed this year’s pre-eminent strongman competition by six months.

Novikov, 24, is the youngest person to win the event since 1984 and just the second winner from Ukraine.

The finals saw a total of six deciding events – the Giant Medley (an anvil carry into yoke walk), the Partial Deadlift, the Keg Toss, the Hercules Hold, the Log Lift Ladder and the Atlas Stones.

The top three finishers in the 2019 competition all missed this year’s event, including Icelandic strongman Hafthor Björnsson.

Tom finished tied for fifth in the 2019 World’s Strongest Man final with four-time champion Brian Shaw.

Earlier this year Tom proved he really is heir to the stone after lifting an incredible new world record.

Tom, from Invergordon in Easter Ross, raised a 286kg/630lb Atlas Stone over bar on a live stream to set the heaviest mark ever recorded in that lift.