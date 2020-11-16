Missing Inverness woman traced following public appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness woman who had been reported missing has been traced.

Police appealed to the public to help them trace Nadia Devine who was last seen at around 2.15pm in the Grant Street area of the city on Sunday.

Officers have now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.