Train delays expected all day due to adverse weather conditions

by Gregor Aiken
November 17, 2020, 6:51 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALSome ScotRail services have been effected.
Train commuters in the Highlands are experiencing delays this morning with heavy rain causing disruption to services.

Alterations have been made to journeys between the Highlands and the central belt with a speed restriction now put in place due to consistent heavy rain.

ScotRail expect the disruption to last for the remainder of the day.

A statement said: “Due to a speed restriction put in place because of heavy rain, disruption is expected on a number of routes throughout today.

“Currently, we have not requested Rail Replacement Transport.

“We will monitor this situation as the incident develops.”

Impacted services

  • Glasgow Queen Street – Oban and Mallaig
  • Inverness – Edinburgh and Glasgow Glasgow Queen Street
  • Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick

Weather warning

Potential flooding as heavy rain expected to hit the western Highlands

Heavy rain has hit the Highlands with residents being alerted to potential flooding over the next two days.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain through today and tomorrow afternoon.

Road users are being warned about spray and flooding on surfaces with bus and train services journey times expected to take longer.

