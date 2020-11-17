Train delays expected all day due to adverse weather conditions

Train commuters in the Highlands are experiencing delays this morning with heavy rain causing disruption to services.
Alterations have been made to journeys between the Highlands and the central belt with a speed restriction now put in place due to consistent heavy rain.
ScotRail expect the disruption to last for the remainder of the day.
⚠️ Due to a speed restriction put in place because of heavy rain, disruption is expected on a number of routes throughout today. The restriction will impact services between:
Glasgow QS – Oban/Mallaig
Inverness – Edinburgh/Glasgow QS
Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick pic.twitter.com/P29i8kjgIw
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 17, 2020
A statement said: “Due to a speed restriction put in place because of heavy rain, disruption is expected on a number of routes throughout today.
“Currently, we have not requested Rail Replacement Transport.
“We will monitor this situation as the incident develops.”
Impacted services
- Glasgow Queen Street – Oban and Mallaig
- Inverness – Edinburgh and Glasgow Glasgow Queen Street
- Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh and Wick
Weather warning
Potential flooding as heavy rain expected to hit the western Highlands
Heavy rain has hit the Highlands with residents being alerted to potential flooding over the next two days.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain through today and tomorrow afternoon.
Road users are being warned about spray and flooding on surfaces with bus and train services journey times expected to take longer.