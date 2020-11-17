Pensioner dies in single car crash in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner died after his car left the far north stretch of the North Coast 500 on the outskirts of Dunnet in Caithness.

Emergency services were called shortly before noon but the 73-year-old man, believed to live locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is thought he may have taken ill at the wheel before his red Fiesta veered off the A836 on the sharp bend on the western approach to the village.

No other vehicle was involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 73-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left the A836, south of Dunnet around 11.50am.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Last week, a man was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a lorry and car at the other end of the county.

The collision happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Dunbeath at about 10.30am on Monday, November 9.

Three fire crews from Thurso, Wick and Helmsdale were called, and used cutting gear to free one person.

The accident at Dunnet yesterday is the latest tragedy on north roads.

Miroslaw Kalewski’s car was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Vito van, on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road on Friday at around 5.20pm.

The Inverness man, who was the sole occupant of a Renault Clio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Exactly a week earlier, Allan Logie Marshall from Poolewe was travelling in a white Volkswagen Golf on the A832 between Gairloch and Poolewe when he was killed in a one-vehicle collision at 1.50pm on Friday, November 6.

Police said the 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the road was closed in the Crofters Brae area for several hours for an investigation to take place.