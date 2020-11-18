Apology and donation from NC500 road trippers who poured toilet waste over north layby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Road trippers who posted a video apparently showing one of their number pouring toilet waste from their motorhome all over a layby on the NC500 have apologised and made a donation to the Keep Scotland Beautiful charity.

The video sparked outrage among local residents and the wider community including other motorhome owners and wild campers.

The group, from Yorkshire, made an hour long documentary about their trip, mostly framed in negative terms.

© Susy MacAulay

Half way through, one of the group is filmed apparently pouring the toilet waste all over a layby believed to be in Caithness.

The groups took down most of their social media pages following the storm that ensued.

They subsequently used Twitter to post an apology, and justify their actions as entertainment.

They said: “Over the last 72 hours we have been reflecting and learning how much of an issue pollution is in the Scottish Highlands.

“We have learned that this is an ongoing issue for people living the ‘van life’- a life we covet and admire, along with a big concern to the residents of the Scottish Highlands in general.

“Whilst we can confidently say that we do stage a lot of our entertainment, that is not relevant. We set the wrong example this time and we want to do something to make it right.

“We’ve made a substantial donation to keepscotlandbeautiful… We love and respect Scotland dearly, which our regular viewers know and understand.

“We will be adding disclaimers where necessary throughout our videos so they cannot be seen as promotion of this behaviour.

“We hope that as you see the rest of our series and see us using the proper disposal systems that you will see there was no malice in our actions. We only wanted to entertain. For the most part we succeeded – but the upset is something we all personally feel terrible about and hope that our actions upon reflection speak lourder than our words and prior actions can.”