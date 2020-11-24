New TV campaign aiming to boost Gaelic speaking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new language learning campaign is being launched next year by MG Alba and the BBC to help boost the uptake of people speaking Gaelic.

The media companies are seeking tenders to bid for a £125,000 contract to design and build a website prior to the SpeakGaelic initiative being launched next September.

They want a fully functional website to be built by March 2021 for user-testing before the project goes live.

A spokesman said: “SpeakGaelic is the unifying brand of a once-in-a-generation, highly ambitious language learning campaign. The vision is to transform the uptake and usage of Gaelic.

“It is an innovative and co-ordinated project, which will combine community learning and media, and is intended to provide a clear, comprehensive, integrated structure for Gaelic language learning.

“The proposal we are looking to commission will be bold and distinct, with a look and feel that is contemporary and modern.

“The programmes must be attractive and reflect the world in which we live, and be accessible to a wide range of Gaelic learners.

“The programmes must be fun and entertaining, whilst being both informative and educational. In an ever-changing technological world, the programmes must also be forward-thinking with the expectation that there will be value in repeating the series across platforms in the future.

“It is hoped that this new content can help transform the uptake and usage of Gaelic, and to show that Gaelic exists and can thrive in the digital age.”

He added: “We seek to commission a new bilingual website. The site should be responsive to all platforms and browsers and have a fast page load speed.

“Learning champions and tutors will have on-demand access to resource materials through the SpeakGaelic website.”

The SpeakGaelic initiative is a three-year project and funding has been identified, with contributions from each of the Scottish Government, MG ALBA and Bòrd na Gàidhlig.