Renowned Skye restaurant to close doors as travel restrictions take their toll

A world-famous restaurant on Skye has announced it is closing for the season due to travel restrictions making it “impossible” to viably stay open.

When the award-winning Three Chimneys reopened after lockdown in July, owner Gordon Campbell Gray said he could see “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

However, the venue is now due to close on Wednesday until the end of January.

Mr Gray said this was due to the varying levels of travel restrictions hitting trade.

In a post on the Three Chimneys website, Mr Gray wrote: “We completely understand that getting on top of the spread of the virus is of prime concern and we fully accept that closing at this time is the correct thing to do.

“As always, the entire team at the Three Chimneys want to again thank our wonderful guests who have supported us through these turbulent times.

“We are extremely appreciative and are all so looking forward to having the opportunity to welcome you back in 2021.”

Mr Gray took over the Dunvegan restaurant last April, after 34 years of management by Shirley and Eddie Spear.

It has seen much recent success, winning the award for best dining experience at the Prestige Hotel Awards earlier this year.