The Glenmorangie Company has revealed proposals to boost its output by taking over a former north airbase over the next decade.

The Highland whisky manufacturer, which is based in Tain, has unveiled early plans for a major expansion in infrastructure to support an increase in production of its two famous malts.

The proposals include plans for around 20 maturation warehouses to be constructed some six miles away near the village of Fearn in Ross-shire.

Construction would take place over a 10-year period, and include other processing infrastructure such as cask filling and disgorging facilities, a “tank farm” and tanker filling bay, and a car park.

The company says the additions will support an increase in the production of its two single malts, Glenmorangie and Islay-based Ardbeg.

Two years ago Ardbeg announced a multi-million pound investment to double its production capacity in response to the rising demand for its peated single malt.

Ardbeg was bought by Glenmorangie in 1997.

Glenmorangie has also been stepping up production with the addition of two new stills.

The proposed development is on land which was formerly part of Fearn Aerodrome, used as a military base from the 1940s to the 1970s.

The land is now in mixed industrial and agricultural ground.

Highland councillors will discuss the company’s proposals at the north planning meeting on Tuesday, before the firm goes forward with the aims.