Old Military Road closed at Rest and Be Thankful ahead of strong winds and rainfall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Old Military Road at Rest and Be Thankful has closed this evening ahead of strong winds and rainfall.

Traffic on the section of the A83 is now closed as a safety precaution following an inspection of the hillside and in response to the wind and rain that is forecast to continue into Sunday morning.

The section had reopened this morning at around 8.30am this morning following periods of heavy rainfall overnight.

However, and as a result of a series of inspections this morning, the local diversion route has been closed as of 6pm due to concerns over the level of water saturation present on the scarred hillside.

All traffic will be diverted between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819.

A safety inspection will take place tomorrow morning to determine if it is safe to reopen the road during the daytime.

Bear Scotland teams will be patrolling the diversion route overnight to assist with any issues and help keep traffic moving.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “Throughout today, the OMR has been in operation with additional sentries deployed to support our monitoring of the hillside.

“Inspections on the slopes above the A83 have also taken place, and with high water saturation reported on the hill and with wind and heavy rain showers anticipated, we’ve taken the decision along with Transport Scotland to close the OMR from 6pm tonight as a safety precaution.

“All traffic will be diverted via the standard diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray from 6pm overnight.

“Teams will carry out a safety inspection at first light on Sunday morning to assess if we can safely reopen the OMR.

“Road user safety is a top priority, and we understand the frustration these closures are causing. However, we need to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure motorists are protected.

“As ever we thank all road users and the local community for their patience while we do all we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”