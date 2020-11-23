Two teenagers charged following assault on Inverness street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of teenagers have been charged by police after an assault on a street in Inverness earlier this month.

The two young men charged following the November 11 attack, which happened on Kinmylies Way, are aged 15 and 13.

A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Alastair Garrow said: “We know this incident caused considerable upset in the local community and we are in regular contact with the victim’s parents.

“They would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love shown for their son and the family at this difficult time.”