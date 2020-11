Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Officers have put a call out for witnesses or information following the incident in Fort William.

The attempted theft from a parking meter happened in the Glen Nevis Visitor Centre during the night on November 19, 2020.

Police have said those responsible have used a sharp object to try to pry the machine open although they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously, quoting incident NP/2970/20.