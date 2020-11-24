Highland man assaulted another man with bottle while having axe up his sleeve

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Brora man has been jailed for 12 months after admitting assaulting a man with a bottle while having an axe up his sleeve.

Hugh Williamson, 43, had his sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court backdated to July 21 when he was remanded in custody for the offences.

He will be released from Inverness Prison in a matter of weeks.

Williamson pleaded guilty to assaulting Paul Austin outside a house in Muirfield Road, Brora, on July 20.

He also admitted illegal possession of the axe, which defence solicitor Neil Wilson described as “an ornament – a tacky souvenir which would break if anyone was struck with it”.

Mr Wilson told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that there is “a background” between the two men but did not elaborate.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that at one point Mr Austin, who suffered a swelling on his head, had a fence post during an initial chase. Williamson returned to the house to commit the assault and there was a second chase.

Mr Wilson said that his client was struck with the fence post by Mr Austin and required a scan which revealed no injury.

He went on: “Both men were under the influence of alcohol.”