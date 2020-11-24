Highland garage shuts for two weeks after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland garage has been shut for two weeks after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The workshop and office at the Sutherland Arms in Brora closed on Friday and will remain shut until December 2.

However, the filling station and garage forecourt remain open for business.

Track and Trace officers were in touch with all the workshop staff who were advised to self-isolate for two weeks.

They gave assurances that there was no contact risk to the filling station staff or customers.

No other staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, with five garage and administration workers self-isolating.

In a statement posted on social media, the garage thanked the public for their “overwhelming” support since they announced the closure on Friday.

It read: “Track and trace have been in touch with all the workshop staff and as they have had direct contact with the person who tested positive they have been asked to self isolate for two weeks.

“They have also contacted anyone else who has been in contact with this person, so the workshop will remain closed for these two weeks.

“The filling station part of the business has been identified as a non-contact risk so all staff there are ok which we are very glad of as one of them is pregnant.

“The filling station will therefore remain open for business.

“This is a situation nobody is to blame for, we are supporting all our staff during these times and there is no more we can do, but we hope this quick action has stopped any spread.

“Thank you all again for all the lovely messages of support we have received it means a lot.”

The garage’s quick action in shutting its doors was praised by residents and community groups.

Golspie Community Council posted on Facebook: “Golspie Community Council would like to commend Sutherland Arms Garage and thank them for their swift action this week.

“Their quick and responsible response will go a long way towards protecting our communities. What they have done in a situation that no one wants to face, is an example to us all. Thank you. Our best wishes go to all those affected.”