An online survey has been launched to prioritise the target areas of improvements on A82 – one of Scotland’s deadliest roads where 20 people have died in accidents since 2017.

There is widespread consensus that the A82 trunk road – which runs all the way from Glasgow to Inverness via Loch Lomond, Glencoe and Fort William – needs to be improved.

However, there is less public agreement over the next tangible steps.

Since 2017, over 20 people have lost their lives through accidents on the A82, and there have been a spate of accidents in recent weeks – including another fatal.

‘Evidence-based improvements’

© PA

Highland MSP Kate Forbes, whose vast constituency includes the majority of the A82 route as it passes through Glencoe all the way up Loch Ness-side, said she will use the survey results to lobby for realistic and evidence-based improvements.

People like me who drive the road on a regular basis will know some of the best and worst bits, and that is the purpose of this survey.” Kate Forbes MSP

She said: “It is widely accepted that the A82 is in need of further investment and upgrade work.

“In the last few years, some of the worst spots have seen improvement. Other stretches, like Tarbet to Inverarnan, are scheduled for significant investment.

“Whilst there are many calls for investment in the A82, I am asking for the different stretches to be prioritised in order of need.

“People like me who drive the road on a regular basis will know some of the best and worst bits, and that is the purpose of this survey.”

Written submissions can be sent to Kate Forbes MSP’s constituency office in Dingwall and hard copies of the survey are available on request by emailing kate.forbes.msp@parliament.scot.

The survey will close just before Christmas and it is hoped that the results will be announced in early 2021.

A82 survey ‘welcome news for residents’

© DC Thomson

Meanwhile, road safety campaigning MSP David Stewart’s demands for traffic speed survey on the A82 between Drumnadrochit and Lewiston have been met – but extra sensors are being requested on the danger spot.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP David Stewart has welcomed the traffic speed surveys.

The survey is underway and includes a number of sensors at a number of key points.

It follows the regional Labour MSP’s calls for an investigation to determine whether the road meets the criteria for speed cameras.

The community is concerned about cars and HGVs are speeding through the area, paying no heed to the 30mph signs.

Mr Stewart said: “This speed survey intervention will be welcome news for residents and I am pleased it is underway and that it includes an impressive number of sensors at nearly all the key points.

“However, risks were flagged up by a constituent and by the Glen Urquhart Community Council that traffic coming over Borlum Bridge were not slowing down sufficiently ahead of the Lewiston crossroads.

“And as I understand it, unfortunately, the various sensors in place will not pick this up. I have therefore today written to Transport Scotland’s chief executive Roy Brannen to ask if an additional sensor can be installed close to the Lewiston crossroads.”