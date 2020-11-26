Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Comedian Romesh Ranganathan films scenes for Christmas special BBC show on the Western Isles

by David Walker
November 26, 2020, 8:22 am
© PARomesh Ranganathan filmed scenes for his new TV show in the Western Isles
A comedian paid a visit to the Western Isles to film scenes for a special Christmas show.

Comic Romesh Ranganathan will appear on the BBC over the festive period after taking part in adventures on the islands.

He can be watched feeling a sheep’s testicles as he learns how to live and work as a crofter on the Isle of Lewis.

The funnyman gets up close and personal with the animal on The Christmas Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan which will be shown on BBC2 over the festive period.

He also took part in Highland Games and visited Skye, Harris, and the world heritage site St Kilda.

A BBC spokesman told the Sun: “In a year when travel abroad has been all but forbidden, Romesh is heading to the Hebrides to find out if you can have a proper adventure so close to home.”

Celebrities in Inverness

It is not the first time this year the comedian has headed to the north of Scotland.

The Press and Journal reported last month that Ranganathan was spotted in a pub in Inverness alongside fellow celebrities Jack Whitehall, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

They visited the Caledonian on the city’s High Street, where starstruck staff posted pictures of them.

Whitehall, Flintoff, Ranganathan and Redknapp previously worked together on Sky One’s A League Of Their Own, a part-sport part-comedy panel show which has been running since 2010.

The group was pictured at the Ardverikie estate in the south Highlands, close to Loch Laggan.

There have been three previous road trip spin-off specials of A League Of Their Own., two in the United States and one in continental Europe.

