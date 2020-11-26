Comedian Romesh Ranganathan films scenes for Christmas special BBC show on the Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A comedian paid a visit to the Western Isles to film scenes for a special Christmas show.

Comic Romesh Ranganathan will appear on the BBC over the festive period after taking part in adventures on the islands.

He can be watched feeling a sheep’s testicles as he learns how to live and work as a crofter on the Isle of Lewis.

The funnyman gets up close and personal with the animal on The Christmas Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan which will be shown on BBC2 over the festive period.

He also took part in Highland Games and visited Skye, Harris, and the world heritage site St Kilda.

A BBC spokesman told the Sun: “In a year when travel abroad has been all but forbidden, Romesh is heading to the Hebrides to find out if you can have a proper adventure so close to home.”

Celebrities in Inverness

It is not the first time this year the comedian has headed to the north of Scotland.

The Press and Journal reported last month that Ranganathan was spotted in a pub in Inverness alongside fellow celebrities Jack Whitehall, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

They visited the Caledonian on the city’s High Street, where starstruck staff posted pictures of them.

Whitehall, Flintoff, Ranganathan and Redknapp previously worked together on Sky One’s A League Of Their Own, a part-sport part-comedy panel show which has been running since 2010.

The group was pictured at the Ardverikie estate in the south Highlands, close to Loch Laggan.

There have been three previous road trip spin-off specials of A League Of Their Own., two in the United States and one in continental Europe.