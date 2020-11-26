Beware of potential breast cancer charity scam in Highlands, police warn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have warned residents in Caithness to be aware of charity collectors for an unnamed breast cancer cause.

Locals have reported concerns about people going door-to-door apparently asking for money for a charity.

However, police have said that they cannot confirm if the individuals in question are genuine.

They encouraged anyone with any information regarding the charity they are representing or the whereabouts of the collectors to come forward.

It is believed they have also been out and about in other Highland towns as well, including Tain and Ullapool.