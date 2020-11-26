Video: Motorist swerves off road to avoid collision with overtaking car on Highland road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A driver had to swerve off a Highland road to avoid colliding with a car overtaking a lorry.

The incident on the Invergarry to Uig road, near Cluanie, was captured on dashcam.

In the video, you can see the motorist driving along the road with a lorry approaching in the opposite direction.

A car then overtakes the lorry, forcing the driver to take evasive action and skids off the road.

The footage has been widely shared on social media with the warning: “Unfortunately this happened to a family friend yesterday en route home from Inverness, neither car or lorry stopped following this incident.

“Everyone was ok – apart from the car – but it highlights the dangers of being on the roads especially at this time of year.”

One person responding to the video said she sees incidents like this “most days unfortunately”.

“One lunatic’s actions have drastic repercussions, it is just luck there were not any other vehicles behind the lorry. Hope the overtaking driver can be traced and shown the error of his/her ways, they are lucky they got away with that and no lives were lost.”

Police have now appealed to the public to trace the driver of the white lorry to help them with their inquiries.

A force spokesman said: “Police in Kyle of Lochalsh are investigating a road traffic collision on A87 east of Cluanie Dam about 4pm on Monday, November 23.

“A video of the incident has recently appeared on Facebook.

“Police are keen to speak to the driver of a large white lorry, possibly Scania make, carrying machinery at that time.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101.