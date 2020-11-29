Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Off street parking charges suspended for Argyll Christmas rush

by Rita Campbell
November 29, 2020, 2:14 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALMotorists will receive free off street parking in Argyll towns including Oban during the Christmas rush.
All off-street parking charges will be suspended in Argyll and Bute towns for the Christmas rush to encourage people to shop locally.

The local authority agreed to waive the fees from December 11 – 24.

Both the council and local businesses hope that the offer of free parking will encourage residents to remain in Argyll and Bute and support local retailers.

Councillor Rory Colville, Policy Lead for Roads and Infrastructure Services, said: “Businesses throughout Argyll and Bute felt the full force of the Covid-19 pandemic. They stepped up to the plate to support their communities when we needed them, and it’s now time to give something back.

“We want to make it easier for folk to make the most of what our local shops have to offer – whether it’s gifts for the family or fantastic festive food. So for the two weeks in the run up to Christmas, our pay and display car parks will be free. Please, for the sake of our town centres, make the most of it.”

