Community projects given £3.9million Scottish Land Fund cash boost

A Scottish Land Fund cash windfall will boost housing in Sutherland, a church buyout for Aberdeenshire and a village shop project on Skye.

Multiple projects have received a share of £3.9 million of funding in the latest round of grants from the fund.

Assynt Development Trust in the Highlands has won £65,750 to buy 55 acres of land to develop housing and commercial workshop plots.

The trust plans to develop self-build plots, affordable rental housing and commercial workshops as well as tracks, trails and motorhome pitches.

Trust chairman Willie Jack said: “News of this award from the Scottish Land Fund is a turning point for our community as it means that the Lochinver Future Homes project can now proceed to the next stage allowing our young people and families to remain at the very heart of Assynt.”

Other projects receiving funding are Edinbane Community in Skye, which has been awarded £81,500 to purchase the derelict village shop;

Chairman Alastair Danter, said: “The purchase has been a priority wish expressed in every community consultation in recent years, making it a reality is a dream come true.”

Garioch Heritage Society was awarded £466,000.

Spokeswoman Nora Radcliffe said: “We will take ownership of the building where we currently hold collections and exhibitions, run a cafe and provide community meeting space, in order to ensure a financially sustainable future for the Centre.

“This puts us in a secure financial situation for the future.”

SEAchange (Slains Environmental Action for change SCIO) in Aberdeenshire, was awarded £170,710 of Scottish Land Fund cash to allow them to buy Slains Church in Collieston, along with 28 acres of ground, in order to create an energy-efficient cafe and community space.

Professor Peter Smith, SEAchange trustee, said: “We are delighted. It will allow us to develop the old Kirk for use as a low carbon community café and the land for creating a community woodland.

“This award marks the first vital step on our journey to become a carbon neutral community.”

Other awards include £45,015 to Acharacle Community Company and £85,500 to Am Fasgadh Regeneration Company.

Clachan Village Hall will receive £168,888 and Go Golspie will get £147,890.

Insh Community Holdings was awarded £23,500 and Kilmuir Community Trust will get £19,000.

The Knoydart Foundation has £391,150 and Mull & Iona Community Trust has £121,254.

Sanday Community Craft Hub gets £61,510 and Sanday Development Trust was granted £33,240.