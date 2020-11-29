Scotrail temporarily axe 20 services in the north as passenger numbers drop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotrail have temporarily suspended a range of rail services across the north as passenger numbers plummet due to the pandemic.

Commuter numbers onboard services have reduced by more than 80% with various services running with little to no customers since lockdown.

A total of 20 services have now been withdrawn from operating the Highland Main Line, Kyle and the Far North Lines and various routes in the north east.

The changes will come into effect from December 13.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “Throughout the pandemic, everyone across Scotland’s Railway has worked tirelessly to deliver a robust and reliable timetable, with services across the country keeping key workers moving.

“This revised timetable allows us to continue delivering that reliable and vital rail service, but better reflects the reduced demand and changing nature of travel in Scotland and the need to ensure value for taxpayer money.”

He added: “Fewer people are travelling during the morning and evening peaks because of more flexible work arrangements. Our targeted approach will deliver more than enough seats to allow customers to travel safely.”

On the Highland Main Line, the 09:44, 15:56 and 17:41 services between Inverness and Edinburgh will be withdrawn, meanwhile, the 05:36 from Inverness to Edinburgh which will terminate at Perth Monday to Friday.

Operators took the decision to minimise services to the central belt to just nine services per day in each direction to help maintain key services and generate best value for the Scottish tax-payer.

Scotrail have also taken the decision to axe a small number of off-peak services between Inverness and Dingwall, Invergordon, Tain and Muir of Ord.

The 11:42 from Inverness to Dingwall and the 12:45 from Dingwall to Inverness have been suspended alongside the 14:50 Inverness to Invergordon service and the 16:10 from Invergordon to Inverness.

Officials have also cut the 23:33 Inverness to Tain service from their Friday and Saturday night schedules as well as the 0046 service from Tain to Muir of Ord.

Eight services between Inverness and Elgin have also been suspended.

The 11:48, 13:33, 15:10 and 19:02 services from the Highland Capital to Elgin will not operate as well as the 07:28, 12:38, 14:20 and 16:14 bound for Inverness.

Meanwhile, the 14:05 between Aberdeen and Inverurie is being withdrawn along with the 14:38 service bound for Aberdeen.

Officials say the revised timetable will help the operator manage any reduction in staff availability in light of the coronavirus restrictions.

However, the transport operator has pledged that once demand increases and passenger numbers begin to recover, services will be reinstated.