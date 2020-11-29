Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Highland road closed after ‘serious’ accident

by Stuart Findlay
November 29, 2020, 9:50 am Updated: November 29, 2020, 1:53 pm
A Highland road has been closed following a serious accident overnight.

It happened at the Achandunie junction of the B9176, north of Alness.

UPDATE:

A social media update from police at 2.35am said the road, which leads to Caplich Quarry, would be closed until further notice.

A fire service spokeswoman said one of their crews was asked to assist by police at 12.45am.

She added: “We provided lighting at the scene but we weren’t asked to carry out anything else.”

The accident followed an earlier warning from Traffic Scotland about difficult driving conditions.

Plunging temperatures and the risk of ice on roads was expected to cause trouble for motorists.

More on this as we get it.

