Highland road closed after ‘serious’ accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Highland road has been closed following a serious accident overnight.

It happened at the Achandunie junction of the B9176, north of Alness.

UPDATE:

A social media update from police at 2.35am said the road, which leads to Caplich Quarry, would be closed until further notice.

A fire service spokeswoman said one of their crews was asked to assist by police at 12.45am.

She added: “We provided lighting at the scene but we weren’t asked to carry out anything else.”

The accident followed an earlier warning from Traffic Scotland about difficult driving conditions.

Highlands & Western Isles – Weather, Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region. https://t.co/bOADZb8Ot9 #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 28, 2020

Plunging temperatures and the risk of ice on roads was expected to cause trouble for motorists.

More on this as we get it.