Missing Stornoway woman traced

A Stornoway woman reported missing from the Isle of Lewis has been traced by police
Coastguard rescue teams were called out today to help find Joanne MacLean, 33, who was last seen in Barvas, Lewis this morning at about 7.40am.
Police have now confirmed that she has been traced.
They thanked the public for their assistance.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe