News / Highlands

Missing Stornoway woman traced

by David Walker
November 30, 2020, 3:09 pm Updated: November 30, 2020, 5:11 pm
A Stornoway woman reported missing from the Isle of Lewis has been traced by police

Coastguard rescue teams were called out today to help find Joanne MacLean, 33, who was last seen in Barvas, Lewis this morning at about 7.40am.

Police have now confirmed that she has been traced.

They thanked the public for their assistance.

