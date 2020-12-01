Virtual nativity kit gifted to Mary’s Meals by famous kids’ author

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Best-selling author Frank Cottrell-Boyce and his wife are gifting a creative lockdown nativity kit for primary schools to aid Argyll-based charity Mary’s Meals.

The virtual nativity kit comes complete with instructions and handy hints on filming, costumes and editing.

It will be a festive resource for primary schools in a year when many teachers have had to consider cancelling their annual Christmas play due to the pandemic.

The husband-and-wife team, who are long-time supporters of Mary’s Meals – a charity that reaches more than 1.6 million hungry children in some of the world’s poorest countries with a daily school meal – have developed two easy-to-memorise rhyming scripts for infant and junior school children.

Frank, author of the best-selling book Millions, said: “Our parish choir has been supporting Mary’s Meals with an annual concert, so we knew and admired the simple justice of their mission – connecting food and education. They seemed the obvious place to take the idea of the Lockdown Nativity.

“Everyone remembers who they were in their school Nativity play. The idea that some schools or parishes might not have one this year seemed heart-breaking, so we came up with this simple way to tell the tale anew.”

Emma Hutton, head of grassroots engagement at Mary’s Meals says: “We’re so grateful to Frank and Denise for creating this unique Nativity kit in support of our work.

“It comes at a perfect time as teachers are planning their Christmas activities and we’re sure the plays will bring delight to children, teachers and parents alike.

It costs just £15.90 to feed a child for a whole school year with Mary’s Meals – but their Double The Love appeal funded by the Government means two children will be fed for just £15.90.

The charity’s founder is Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, from Dalmally in Argyll.