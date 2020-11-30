Shetland road shut after barrier on bridge breaks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A road on Shetland has been closed until further notice due to damage.

The main access road to the Viking Energy construction site near Sandwater has been closed by the council.

This is because a barrier on the bridge over the Burn of Pettawater has been damaged.

© Supplied by Shetland Isles Counc

The Shetlands Islands Council’s roads department discovered the parapet on the north side of the bridge had failed which meant the closure became necessary for public safety.

In a statement published on their website, the local authority said: “There is no access through Kergord between Weisdale and the Sandwater junction on the A970.

“All Kergord traffic must use the A971 access from Weisdale.

The closure will remain in place until repairs can be carried out to replace the parapet wall.