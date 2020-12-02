Work to start on community facility at historic Harris school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Work is due to start this month on transforming a historic school in Harris into a multi-use community facility that will help the area’s regeneration.

The old block at Leverhulme Memorial School was bought in September by the community, which aims to open phase one of the refurbished centre in the spring.

Leverhulme Community Hub received the keys for the block this week, 100 years after the village of Obbe (An t-Òb) was renamed ‘Leverburgh’ by the industrialist Lord Leverhulme, who built the old school building in 1925.

Phase one of the development will create a community café, gym, post office, laundrette, charity shop and exhibition space for the local historical society.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has now awarded the Harris project £41,700 to help buy and install commercial laundry equipment, providing a local service and creating an income for the hub.

The money will also go towards professional services to help get the second phase of the project off the ground.

The new facility will be used by community groups, clubs and visitors and is expected to create four new jobs.

Two part-time staff have already been recruited, initially working from home.

Angus Macleod, chairman of Leverhulme Community Hub, said: “The development of the hub will contribute substantially to the regeneration of South Harris and beyond.

“The creation of a multi-purpose facility for use by locals and visitors alike is much needed.”

Rose Bugler, development manager at HIE’s Outer Hebrides area team, added: “This is a fantastic project by the community of South Harris that will provide a range of benefits to the area for many years.

“The group’s progress despite the pandemic has been impressive and this new facility will strengthen the community’s resilience.”

A survey conducted during the pandemic showed 98% of residents were in favour of community ownership of the building, with its purchase supported by £49,167 from the Scottish Land Fund.

Fifty local volunteers have signed up to help run the hub in future., while local fundraising has generated £23,000 to date.

Macdonald Hotels, The Anchorage Restaurant and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have all donated equipment.