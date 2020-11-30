Police name woman, 56, who died in horror Highland crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have named the victim of the weekend’s Highlands fatal road crash as Karen McKeddie of Alness.

The 56-year-old died at the scene after her Toyota RAV4 car crashed on the C1016 road between Alness and Achandunie, north of Millcraig Road.

Her relatives have been informed.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning between 10.30pm and 12.40am, with emergency services called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash.

Sergeant Kate Park from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are still appealing to anyone who was on this road between 10.30pm on Saturday evening and 12.40am on Sunday morning and who witnessed this crash happen or who may have dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0161 of 29 November.”

Tributes were paid to the carer by Alness councillor Carolyn Wilson.

She said: “This is devastating news for the family concerned.

“The person involved was well-known to the whole community. Her family have always lived here and are well respected.

“She was always cheerful and happy to speak to people. She was lovely, she really was.

“She worked as a carer so there will be a lot of people who will be devastated by her death.

“It doesn’t matter what time of year it is but we have had such a terrible year and people were looking forward to a bit of enjoyment at Christmas and her family have had the worst possible news that they could have got.”