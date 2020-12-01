Wild campers told to stay away from Highlands following Loch Morlich mess

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wild campers were told to stay away from the Highlands after a beauty spot at Loch Morlich near Aviemore was left in a “disgusting mess”.

The site at Glenmore in the Cairngorms, was strewn with rubbish last weekend – with firefighters also being called out to deal with a “small fire” in the woods.

It is thought restrictions on overseas travel and the popularity of staycations has extended the tourism period for the Highlands – and not always with positive consequences.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor – and Highland council convener – Bill Lobban said: “Covid-19 has had a strange effect on some people and has disconnected the bit of their brain that deals with behaviour.

“Since when did it become acceptable to trash our countryside?

“If you visit our beautiful area then do so responsibly, leave your footprints behind not your rubbish. Either that or stay home as you’re not welcome here.”

Local resident Duncan Ferguson, whose family has lived in Glenmore for generations, posted pictures of the mess on social media.

He said: “You have to question where these people are coming from. They are obviously not local, as locals wouldn’t leave this kind of disgraceful mess.

“They are travelling north, from areas where restrictions about travel are meant to be in place.

“It was not just one camp, there were loads of campervans just parked around the area.

“They should be policed properly and told to go home.

“Glenmore has been an utter disgrace all year, but this camp is horrific. The mess is awful.”