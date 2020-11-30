Community still in shock as friends pay tribute to ‘big hearted’ north carer killed in crash at weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Friends have described a carer killed in a crash at the weekend as a “gem” with a “big heart”.

Karen McKeddie was driving along a rural stretch near Alness when her Toyota RAV4 came off the road.

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Sunday morning, though police are still trying to pinpoint exactly when the crash took place.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends have said that the Alness community is still “in shock” following the loss of the beloved figure.

Taking to social media, Joan Earl fondly remembered the woman she had struck up a bond with decades earlier.

She wrote: “So very sad news to hear. RIP Karen, my old school friend, you will be very much missed by so many, my thoughts are with your family.”

Max Lockhart added: “She will be missed. Little woman with big personality and even bigger heart. I am going to miss you girl.”

Sharon Mitchell said: “Karen was a gem. What you saw was what you got with Karen, big heart. Tragic.”

Councillor Carolyn Wilson last night said: “The thoughts of the whole community go out to the family at this desperately sad time, particularly thinking about her partner, her son and her daughter.

“Karen worked in a caring profession and she was always concerned about others.

“She was always cheery and thoughtful and she was the sort of person who would never pass somebody on the street without speaking to them.

“She was always looking out for others.”

Mrs Wilson added: “It’s a tragic accident, at a very difficult time of year.

“The whole community was shocked on hearing about her death, and the circumstances of what was a pure accident. This will be very difficult for her family to come to terms with.”

Police, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the route between Alness and Achandunie at 12.40am on Sunday morning. It came after police had issued a warning about the state of the roads amid freezing temperatures at the weekend.

Police yesterday issued a fresh appeal for information in an effort to help establish when the crash took place.

Sergeant Kate Park, from the road policing unit, said: “We are still appealing to anyone who was on this road between 10.30pm on Saturday evening and 12.40am on Sunday morning and who witnessed this crash happen or who may have dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting reference number 0161 of 29 November.”