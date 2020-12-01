Snow and ice warning issued for Highlands and Western Isles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A weather warning has been issued for the north of Scotland.

The Met Office’s yellow alert for snow and ice for the Highlands and Western Isles will come into force at 6pm tomorrow.

It will remain in place until noon on Thursday.

According to the forecaster snow showers and icy stretches are expected to cause travel disruption overnight and into the morning.

Longer journey times on road, bus and train services are predicted.

The Met Office said: “Frequent showers will increasingly turn to snow Wednesday night and persist into Thursday morning though these likely to fall as sleet and hail at times, mainly around coasts.

“North-west Scotland looks most exposed to these showers with 2cm (0.7ins) of snow accumulating by Thursday morning in places even to low levels. Larger accumulations are expected at higher elevations with 2-5 cm (0.7ins-1.9ins) above 200m (6.5ft) and up to 10cm (3.9ins) over some of the highest routes.

“While the Southern uplands is likely to see some snow over higher ground the likelihood is that only very small accumulations are expected here below 200m.”