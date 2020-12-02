NHS Highland nurse honoured with Queen’s Nurse title 

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An NHS Highland district nurse has been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse after completing a development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

Annie MacLean from Ardgour was nominated for the programme by NHS Highland in recognition of her clinical expertise.

The awards event was hosted online by Sir Lewis Ritchie, chairman of the QNIS and Clare Cable, chief executive and nurse director of the charity.

There was a personal message from The Queen to all nurses who received their awards and each certificate was personally signed by Her Majesty as patron of QNIS.

Annie said: “I’m delighted to have been awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse. I’m very proud to be a small part of this extraordinary, positive, progressive group.

“I am looking forward to continuing to passionately advocate and role-model the value of advancing district nurse practice in our remote and rural communities across NHS Highland.”

Heidi May, NHS Highland’s Director of Nursing, said: “I was delighted that Annie was awarded the title of Queen’s Nurse.

“Annie is a dedicated professional and a shining example of the fantastic staff we have working across Highland, Argyll and Bute.

“For Annie to combine her Queen’s Nurse programme while working as a district nurse during a pandemic is truly inspiring. I want to congratulate Annie on behalf of everyone at NHS Highland.”

Clare Cable said: “Annie is a committed, creative and courageous district nurse. We are delighted that she is joining the tribe of Queen’s Nurses in NHS Highland and across Scotland who are making a difference in our communities.

“Whilst the 2020 Queen’s Nurses may not have experienced the programme in the same way that others have before them, they have shown enormous courage and resilience in a year filled with great difficulties and great learning.

“We now have 81 Queen’s Nurses working in communities across Scotland since re-introducing the title to Scotland four years ago.

“This year’s Queen’s Nurses demonstrate not only the diversity of community nursing roles but the excellence they are able to deliver under significant pressure. They are all change-makers and true advocates for their profession.”