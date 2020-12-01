Man and horse complete marathon walk to John O’Groats

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The pandemic, a swarm of wasps and a few bumps and bruises couldn’t deter one man and his horse from completing a marathon fundraiser at John O’ Groats.

Barry Johnston and his horse, Barney, ended a four-month trek from Land’s End on Tuesday in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The intrepid pair set off in July on the daunting task which saw them cover more than 900 miles. By Tuesday they had raised £11,169, having set out with a target of £1,500.

Grandfather Mr Johnston, 60, said on completing the task: “I’m glad it’s over. I’m ready to put my feet up.”

The self-employed van driver and 20-year-old cob Barney travelled around 20 miles a day. Mr Johnston said: “It is something that I have always wanted to do, and what better way to do it, raising money for the RNLI too. It seemed the right time to do it and I think it cheered people up a bit.

“Too many people are still drowning. More than ever we need the RNLI’s help. As a charity, the RNLI depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.

“RNLI lifesavers are our lifeline. They’re the lifeboat crews who provide 24-hour search and rescue right around the UK and Ireland.”

He added: “I’m well pleased with the amount of money raised. People have been great, wanting to help. I was given VIP treatment really.”

He managed to stay ahead of Covid restrictions, but had some other problems along the way. He fell off Barney three times, including one incident when they both fell into a bog. They were also stung by a swarm of wasps, which led to the horse bucking, but neither of them was injured.

“I was very lucky with the weather, and only had a few bad days. I enjoyed the scenery and the mountains.

“Covid didn’t bother me at all. The roads were slightly quieter than they would otherwise be. And Barney was a stalwart, a real trooper. However, we had some dodgy moments.”

After a celebratory drink at John O’ Groats, Mr Johnston considered his achievement: “I won’t do this again. It’s too much of an endurance thing. It’s an expedition not a holiday and is fraught with dangers, but I’ve come through it.”

To donate https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/landsendnorth