Flying boat leaves Loch Ness after successful repairs

A Second World War flying boat has flown out from her temporary home on Loch Ness after undergoing repairs.

The 10-tonne Miss Pick Up, one of the world’s only airworthy Catalina flying boats, suffered engine trouble in October while trying to take off on the loch after completing filming projects.

After being towed to safety, operators Plane Sailing in Duxford, Cambridge, arranged a rescue operation.

The aircraft was later removed by crane and a replacement engine was brought north and fitted on dry land.

Yesterday the Catalina was returned to the loch and, after successful engine runs, was flown to Inverness Airport for further checks and re-fuelling.

There, a surprise awaited co-pilot Matt Dearden when a toy Nessie was left beside the aircraft.

The plane was then flown to Tatenhill, Burton on Trent, and will transfer to its base at the Imperial War Museum airfield at Duxford, which was closed until today due to Covid-19 restrictions.

An online fundraising appeal, organised by Mr Dearden, to pay for the repairs – estimated at £25,000 – raised £31,060 which will help ensure Miss Pick Up remains in the air for years to come.